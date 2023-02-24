Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Puerto Rico Open field list as of Friday, February 24th at 5 p.m. ET.
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Jim Herman
|Andrew Landry
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Jason Bohn
|Derek Lamely
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Robert Calvesbert
|Rafael Campos
|Ben Carr
|Noah Goodwin
|Brandon Harkins
|Hiram Silfa
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|Josh Teater
|Jiri Zuska
|Designated sponsor exemptions
|Roberto Díaz
|Edward Figueroa
|Chris Nido
|Diego Saavedra-Davila
|PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
|Jesse Mueller
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
|Timothy G Cantwell
|Past Champion of respective event
|Martin Trainer
|D.A. Points
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Nate Lashley
|Scott Piercy
|Max McGreevy
|Nick Watney
|Austin Smotherman
|# Major medical extension
|Kyle Stanley
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Harrison Endycott
|Erik Barnes
|Ryan Armour
|Harry Hall
|Ben Martin
|Zecheng Dou
|Chris Stroud
|Michael Kim
|Paul Haley II
|Henrik Norlander
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Austin Cook
|Nico Echavarria
|Samuel Stevens
|Austin Eckroat
|Carl Yuan
|Brian Stuard
|Brice Garnett
|Tano Goya
|MJ Daffue
|Augusto Núñez
|Scott Harrington
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Michael Gligic
|Carson Young
|Anders Albertson
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Higgs
|Dylan Wu
|Hank Lebioda
|Cameron Percy
|Jonathan Byrd
|Bill Haas
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|S.Y. Noh
|Sean O'Hair
|Fabián Gómez
|Jonas Blixt
|William McGirt
|Sung Kang
|Cody Gribble
|Ben Crane
|Arjun Atwal
|Scott Brown
|Greg Chalmers
|Camilo Villegas
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
|Vaughn Taylor
|Kevin Chappell
|Grayson Murray
|Tommy Gainey
|Wesley Bryan
|Robert Garrigus
|Bo Van Pelt
|David Hearn
|Ricky Barnes
|Sangmoon Bae
|J.J. Henry
|D.J. Trahan
|Derek Ernst
|George McNeill
|Ryuji Imada
|Richard S Johnson
|Omar Uresti
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Brian Davis
|Kevin Stadler
|Matt Every
|Jeff Overton
|Boo Weekley
|Daniel Chopra
|Past Champion member
|Steve Stricker
|K.J. Choi
|Carl Pettersson
|Chad Campbell
|Duffy Waldorf
|Carlos Franco
|John Rollins
|Cameron Beckman
|Robert Gamez
