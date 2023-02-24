PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Full-field list at Grand Reserve Country Club for the Puerto Rico Open

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Puerto Rico Open field list as of Friday, February 24th at 5 p.m. ET.

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Jim Herman
    Andrew Landry
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Jason Bohn
    Derek Lamely
    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Robert Calvesbert
    Rafael Campos
    Ben Carr
    Noah Goodwin
    Brandon Harkins
    Hiram Silfa
    Stephen Stallings Jr.
    Josh Teater
    Jiri Zuska
    Designated sponsor exemptions
    Roberto Díaz
    Edward Figueroa
    Chris Nido
    Diego Saavedra-Davila
    PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
    Jesse Mueller
    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Timothy G Cantwell
    Past Champion of respective event
    Martin Trainer
    D.A. Points
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Nate Lashley
    Scott Piercy
    Max McGreevy
    Nick Watney
    Austin Smotherman
    # Major medical extension
    Kyle Stanley
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Harrison Endycott
    Erik Barnes
    Ryan Armour
    Harry Hall
    Ben Martin
    Zecheng Dou
    Chris Stroud
    Michael Kim
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Matti Schmid
    Brent Grant
    Austin Cook
    Nico Echavarria
    Samuel Stevens
    Austin Eckroat
    Carl Yuan
    Brian Stuard
    Brice Garnett
    Tano Goya
    MJ Daffue
    Augusto Núñez
    Scott Harrington
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Werbylo
    Trevor Cone
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Michael Gligic
    Carson Young
    Anders Albertson
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs
    Dylan Wu
    Hank Lebioda
    Cameron Percy
    Jonathan Byrd
    Bill Haas
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    S.Y. Noh
    Sean O'Hair
    Fabián Gómez
    Jonas Blixt
    William McGirt
    Sung Kang
    Cody Gribble
    Ben Crane
    Arjun Atwal
    Scott Brown
    Greg Chalmers
    Camilo Villegas
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Vaughn Taylor
    Kevin Chappell
    Grayson Murray
    Tommy Gainey
    Wesley Bryan
    Robert Garrigus
    Bo Van Pelt
    David Hearn
    Ricky Barnes
    Sangmoon Bae
    J.J. Henry
    D.J. Trahan
    Derek Ernst
    George McNeill
    Ryuji Imada
    Richard S Johnson
    Omar Uresti
    Ted Potter, Jr.
    Brian Davis
    Kevin Stadler
    Matt Every
    Jeff Overton
    Boo Weekley
    Daniel Chopra
    Past Champion member
    Steve Stricker
    K.J. Choi
    Carl Pettersson
    Chad Campbell
    Duffy Waldorf
    Carlos Franco
    John Rollins
    Cameron Beckman
    Robert Gamez

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.