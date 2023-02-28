Power Rankings: Puerto Rico Open

• Michael Kim … He’s a living, breathing example of the power of the additional event. When he competed here last year, it was via Past Champion status and he was 1,030th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He finished T16. It had chased a couple of grumbles on the Korn Ferry Tour just before that. They turned out to be foreshocks for four months of brilliant form that yielded a return to fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR. Now 291st in the OWGR, the 29-year-old is seeking to rekindle the form that he flashed here last year. Also recorded a T11 at Pebble Beach four weeks ago.