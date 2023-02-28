Monday qualifiers: Puerto Rico Open
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Two former TOUR pros, a former Division II Player of the Year and a former assistant club pro comprise the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s Puerto Rico Open.
Ryan Blaum and Julian Etulain set the pace at Wellington National GC, each with 7-under 65, securing their tee times in Puerto Rico with no playoff needed.
John VanDerLaan and Tom Adrounie each carded 6-under 66 and advanced via a 4-for-2 playoff on Tuesday morning.
The odd men out were Jackson Suber and Danny Guise. Suber’s near-miss came in heartbreaking fashion; the recent Ole Miss alum stood 7 under through 16 holes as play was halted Monday due to darkness, then made birdie at No. 17 on Tuesday morning before a double bogey at No. 18 dropped him into the playoff.
In all, 106 players competed for four spots in this week’s field at Grand Reserve GC.
Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the Puerto Rico Open.
Ryan Blaum (7-under 65)
Age: 39
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Alma mater: Duke University
PGA TOUR starts: 113
Cuts made: 61
Best PGA TOUR finish: T4, 2018 The RSM Classic
Notes: Played three consecutive full TOUR seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19, finishing No. 107, No. 121 and No. 137 on FedExCup, respectively … Earned first TOUR card via 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished runner-up at last year’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour finish … Won twice on 2013 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Led season-long standings, which earned him full 2014 Korn Ferry Tour membership … Played basketball in high school; Duke basketball enthusiast.
Julian Etulain (7-under 65)
Age: 34
Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina
PGA TOUR starts: 49
Cuts made: 27
Best PGA TOUR finish: T5, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team); T14, 2018 Fortinet Championship (individual)
Notes: Played full TOUR seasons in 2016-17 and 2018-19. Finished No. 161 and No. 176 on FedExCup, respectively … Has made 157 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at 2018 Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Played Korn Ferry Tour full-time from 2020-22; holds conditional status this season … Won twice on 2014 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Led season-long standings, earning fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status for 2015.
John VanDerLaan (6-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 26
Hometown: Southbury, Connecticut
Alma mater: Florida Southern
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: T31, 2018 Barbasol Championship
Notes: In the midst of his fourth consecutive year (third season) on Korn Ferry Tour. Has recorded two top-25s in four starts to begin the 2023 campaign. Made 18 cuts in 24 starts last season, finishing No. 47 on season-long standings … Was named 2018 Jack Nicklaus Award winner as top player in men’s Division II collegiate golf … Also Monday qualified for TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship this past fall, proceeding to finish T35.
Tom Adrounie (6-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 33
Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made seven birdies against a bogey in qualifying round, then advanced with a birdie on the third playoff hole … This will mark his first start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour … Has spent time as assistant pro at Orange Tree GC in Orlando, just down the street from Universal Studios … Won North Florida PGA’s Assistant Professional Championship in 2021. Finished second in 2021 North Florida PGA Player of the Year race.
