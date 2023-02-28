Monday qualifiers: Puerto Rico Open

Notes: Made seven birdies against a bogey in qualifying round, then advanced with a birdie on the third playoff hole … This will mark his first start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour … Has spent time as assistant pro at Orange Tree GC in Orlando, just down the street from Universal Studios … Won North Florida PGA’s Assistant Professional Championship in 2021. Finished second in 2021 North Florida PGA Player of the Year race.