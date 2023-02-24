Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Full-field list at Bay Hill Golf Course for the Arnold Palmer Invitational
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Arnold Palmer Invitational field list as of Friday, February 24th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Former Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Rory McIlroy
|Francesco Molinari
|Scottie Scheffler
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Webb Simpson
|Justin Thomas
|Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jon Rahm
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Collin Morikawa
|FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Billy Horschel
|Winner of Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Max Homa
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Sam Burns
|Tony Finau
|Russell Henley
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|K.H. Lee
|Trey Mullinax
|Seamus Power
|Chez Reavie
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Adam Svensson
|Will Zalatoris
|Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
|Harris English
|Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Viktor Hovland
|Member of most recent U.S. Presidents Cup team
|Kevin Kisner
|Cameron Young
|Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|Taylor Pendrith
|Adam Scott
|Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
|Brian Harman
|Tom Hoge
|Sahith Theegala
|Sepp Straka
|Ryan Fox
|Aaron Wise
|Alex Noren
|Keith Mitchell
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jason Day
|Min Woo Lee
|Chris Kirk
|Lucas Herbert
|* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Eric Cole
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Stewart Cink
|Luke Donald
|Padraig Harrington
|Charley Hoffman
|Zach Johnson
|Martin Laird
|Ryan Palmer
|Justin Suh
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Ludvig Aberg
|Pierceson Coody
|Cole Hammer
|Kamaiu Johnson
|Patton Kizzire
|Thriston Lawrence
|Adrian Meronk
|Kevin Streelman
|Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
|Scott Stallings
|Davis Riley
|Lucas Glover
|Andrew Putnam
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Brendon Todd
|Beau Hossler
|Top 70 on current season's FedExCup
|Taylor Montgomery
|Nick Taylor
|Thomas Detry
|Rickie Fowler
|Hayden Buckley
|Davis Thompson
|Joel Dahmen
|Patrick Rodgers
|Danny Willett
|Matthew NeSmith
|Ben Taylor
|Ben Griffin
|Tyson Alexander
|Sam Ryder
|Callum Tarren
|Robby Shelton
|S.H. Kim
|Garrick Higgo
|Joseph Bramlett
|Will Gordon
|Justin Lower
|Byeong Hun An
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|PGA Section Champ/Player of the Year
|Greg Koch
|Beyond No. 70 on current season's FedExCup Points List
|Aaron Baddeley
|Greyson Sigg
|Nick Hardy
|David Lingmerth
|Peter Malnati
|Aaron Rai
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.