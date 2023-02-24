PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Full-field list at Bay Hil Golf Course for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Arnold Palmer Invitational field list as of Friday, February 24th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Former Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Rory McIlroy
    Francesco Molinari
    Scottie Scheffler
    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson
    Justin Thomas
    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Jon Rahm
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Collin Morikawa
    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel
    Winner of Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Max Homa
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Sam Burns
    Tony Finau
    Russell Henley
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    K.H. Lee
    Trey Mullinax
    Seamus Power
    Chez Reavie
    Justin Rose
    Xander Schauffele
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Adam Svensson
    Will Zalatoris
    Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Harris English
    Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Viktor Hovland
    Member of most recent U.S. Presidents Cup team
    Kevin Kisner
    Cameron Young
    Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Corey Conners
    Cam Davis
    Sungjae Im
    Taylor Pendrith
    Adam Scott
    Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
    Brian Harman
    Tom Hoge
    Sahith Theegala
    Sepp Straka
    Ryan Fox
    Aaron Wise
    Alex Noren
    Keith Mitchell
    Kurt Kitayama
    Jason Day
    Min Woo Lee
    Chris Kirk
    Lucas Herbert
    * Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Eric Cole
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Stewart Cink
    Luke Donald
    Padraig Harrington
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Palmer
    Justin Suh
    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Ludvig Aberg
    Pierceson Coody
    Cole Hammer
    Kamaiu Johnson
    Patton Kizzire
    Thriston Lawrence
    Adrian Meronk
    Kevin Streelman
    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup
    Scott Stallings
    Davis Riley
    Lucas Glover
    Andrew Putnam
    Luke List
    Emiliano Grillo
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Taylor Moore
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Brendon Todd
    Beau Hossler
    Top 70 on current season's FedExCup
    Taylor Montgomery
    Nick Taylor
    Thomas Detry
    Rickie Fowler
    Hayden Buckley
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Patrick Rodgers
    Danny Willett
    Matthew NeSmith
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Tyson Alexander
    Sam Ryder
    Callum Tarren
    Robby Shelton
    S.H. Kim
    Garrick Higgo
    Joseph Bramlett
    Will Gordon
    Justin Lower
    Byeong Hun An
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    PGA Section Champ/Player of the Year
    Greg Koch
    Beyond No. 70 on current season's FedExCup Points List
    Aaron Baddeley
    Greyson Sigg
    Nick Hardy
    David Lingmerth
    Peter Malnati
    Aaron Rai

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.