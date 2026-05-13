Horses for Courses: Can Rickie Fowler claim crown jewel at Aronimink?



Fowler might be playing some of the best golf he has played in the past two years. When he won the Rocket Classic in 2023, his game was in a very similar place. He missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill after losing strokes on approach, then followed it with a T5 at the U.S. Open, a T13 and then the win at Detroit Golf Club. In each of those starts after the PGA Championship, he gained at least +2.4 strokes on approach. He also gained strokes putting in every one of those events except one.