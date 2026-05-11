Haotong Li betting profile: PGA Championship
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Haotong Li of China follows his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
At the PGA Championship
- Li has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.3
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Li has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.451
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.237
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.175
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.300
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.213
|-0.413
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Li has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.