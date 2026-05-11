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8H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China follows his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China follows his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making his mark at this major championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

    Latest odds for Li at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • Li has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.3
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-68-69-70-1258.714

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4510.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.237-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.175-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.300-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.213-0.413

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.237 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Li has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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