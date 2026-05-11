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6H AGO

Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Masters Champion Dustin Johnson poses with Finley Nelson of the Boys 7-9 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Masters Champion Dustin Johnson poses with Finley Nelson of the Boys 7-9 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Dustin Johnson looks to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of a better showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the PGA Championship.

    Johnson's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-76+12
    2024T4373-68-71-66-6
    2023T5567-74-74-74+9
    2022MC73-73+6
    2021MC76-74+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3373-71-75-69E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-76+12--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.672

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has hit 56.94% of Greens in Regulation in 2026.
    • His average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards shows he maintains his length off the tee.
    • Johnson averages 28.00 Putts Per Round in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 11.11%.
    • He has posted a 12.50% Par Breakers rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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