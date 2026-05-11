Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship
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Masters Champion Dustin Johnson poses with Finley Nelson of the Boys 7-9 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson looks to improve upon his missed cut from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of a better showing in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Johnson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|2024
|T43
|73-68-71-66
|-6
|2023
|T55
|67-74-74-74
|+9
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|73-71-75-69
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
- Johnson has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.672
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has hit 56.94% of Greens in Regulation in 2026.
- His average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards shows he maintains his length off the tee.
- Johnson averages 28.00 Putts Per Round in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate sits at 11.11%.
- He has posted a 12.50% Par Breakers rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.