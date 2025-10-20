Bank of Utah prop bets: Rico Hoey eager to build on ball-striking momentum
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Bank of Utah Championship, the fourth of seven FedExCup Fall events, returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the second consecutive year. Matt McCarty won the inaugural edition at the Black Desert Resort in 2024 in just his third PGA TOUR start.
Let’s dig into the markets at DraftKings Sportsbook to see who stands out among the 132-man field out west:
Winner Without Noren, Kitayama, McNealy, Thorbjornsen or Thompson
Rico Hoey (+2800) kicked off the FedExCup Fall with a T9 finish at the Procore Championship and added T4 at the Baycurrent Classic, closing with 63 two weeks ago. Last year in the inaugural event, he earned T21 money and posted four rounds in the 60s. Ranking second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, his switch to the long putter in early September is already producing desired results. The next step is to lift the trophy for the first time on TOUR.
A trip to Ireland for the Amgen Irish Open might have provided the luck that Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3000) needed to turn around his 2025 season. After sharing T50, he returned to the PGA TOUR and cashed T6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship before another road trip, this time to Japan, saw him share 10th place. Riding the momentum of back-to-back top-10 paydays, the outstanding putter will enjoy generous fairways and greens this week in Greater Zion.
First Round Leader
Matt McCarty (+5000): Defending a championship comes with additional duties afforded the winner. McCarty makes his first-career defense this week but rolls into town on fire. Closing with a final-round 60 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan two weeks ago, his only blemish in Round 4 was hitting his tee shot out of bounds on the final hole and eventually making bogey. He birdied 10 of his final 12 holes and cashed T14. In his 2024 debut, he arrived with three wins in his last nine starts and opened with 62, one of five players on the week to post that number.
Sam Ryder (+7500): Currently second on TOUR in First Round Scoring behind Scottie Scheffler (not entered), he has opened with 65 and 68 in his two starts in the FedExCup Fall. He also opened with a bogey-free 64 here in 2024 with five birdies and an eagle.
Top 20 Utah connection
Patrick Fishburn (+250): The Ogden, Utah, native and BYU graduate, Fishburn posted two rounds at par or better (-2) in front of friends and family in his first season on the PGA TOUR but still missed the weekend by THREE shots in 2024. Sitting at No. 98, he is more than aware of only the top 100 players earning full playing privileges for next season. He can use the energy of a supportive crowd to push him up the leaderboard on the weekend. He ranks fifth in GIR, a fantastic foundation when low-scoring conditions are required.
Preston Summerhays (+1000): The next in line from the “first family of golf” in the state of Utah, the 23-year-old racked up a T7 finish at the Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour during the first week of August, tying for his best payday in 11 starts on the KFT. He qualified for the weekend in his last three starts on the KFT, including T20 at the Simmons Bank Open. #Longshot.
Group D Winner
Sitting at No. 100 in the FedExCup Fall, six-time TOUR winner, Max Homa (+300) plays his fourth event in four in his quest to return to the winner’s circle. Flashing with 67 and 64 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he added a pair of 67s two weeks ago in Japan. He’s close and he’s the favorite in the group for a reason. Sahith Theegala (+330) has not produced a result better than T27 since a return from a summer injury. Steven Fisk (+330), the winner three weeks ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship, picked up his first career victory on TOUR. Two weeks of celebrating a life-changing event might provide too much rust. I was most concerned about Ryan Gerard (+330) but since his victory in late July, he doesn’t have a result inside the top 25 from four starts. The 2024 edition of Luke Clanton (+360) might have been the favorite in this group. The 2025 edition has not posted a top-25 payday since March.
Top Continental European
Not the heaviest of markets this week, but the top two choices should battle it out for group supremacy. The recent form of Alex Noren (+300) makes him the clear favorite, but Thorbjørn Olesen (+500) is hot on his heels. While Noren has already bagged the trophy twice in his last four starts, Olesen has been chasing his first win since early 2024. The jet-setting Dane has earned five T20 or better paydays in his last seven starts worldwide. His first payday of the FedExCup Fall saw him pocket T14 money at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The following week, he played in the Open de España and cashed T9. In the fall of 2024, he racked up five top-12 finishes, reinforcing his penchant for performing in late-season events. Longer shots would include Thomas Rosenmuller (+1100), who was second GIR at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Henrik Norlander (+2000) co-led the field at Black Desert Resort with 27 birdies in 2024.
