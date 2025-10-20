Bank of Utah prop bets: Rico Hoey eager to build on ball-striking momentum

Not the heaviest of markets this week, but the top two choices should battle it out for group supremacy. The recent form of Alex Noren (+300) makes him the clear favorite, but Thorbjørn Olesen (+500) is hot on his heels. While Noren has already bagged the trophy twice in his last four starts, Olesen has been chasing his first win since early 2024. The jet-setting Dane has earned five T20 or better paydays in his last seven starts worldwide. His first payday of the FedExCup Fall saw him pocket T14 money at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The following week, he played in the Open de España and cashed T9. In the fall of 2024, he racked up five top-12 finishes, reinforcing his penchant for performing in late-season events. Longer shots would include Thomas Rosenmuller (+1100), who was second GIR at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Henrik Norlander (+2000) co-led the field at Black Desert Resort with 27 birdies in 2024.