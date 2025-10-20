Odds Outlook: Maverick McNealy has edge as TOUR heads to Utah

Las Vegas resident Kurt Kitayama (+1900) makes the trip for the second consecutive year and will look to improve on his T25 result from 2024. The winner at the 3M Open in late July, Kitayama added T9 and T19 in the first two events of the FedExCup Playoffs but at No. 35 on the FedExCup Playoffs points list, he did not qualify for The TOUR Championship. Kicking off his FedExCup Fall two weeks ago at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, he knocked off the rust with a final-round 67. Ranking in the top 12 in both SG: Off the Tee (11th) and SG: Tee to Green (eighth), he will need his putter to cooperate to win for the second time in six events. Posting rounds of 64 and 65, he sat just five shots off the 54-hole lead in 2024 before fading on Sunday. He is the only one of the favorites to post four rounds in 2024.