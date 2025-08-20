Horses for Courses: Viktor Hovland among trending former champions at East Lake

The 2025 scorecard reduction from par 71 to par 70 includes shrinking hole No. 14 from a 580-yard par 5 to a 530-yard par 4. The restorations before the 2024 event opened sightlines and increased the size of the greens, among other things. The new grass on the greens should be settled and conditions should play firmer and faster than in 2024. A putting contest is not going to decide who wins the first-place payday of $10 million and how the rest of the $40 million purse gets doled out. Load up on the players who find fairways and greens.