Horses for Courses: Viktor Hovland among trending former champions at East Lake
5 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks, predictions for TOUR Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
All roads lead to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta for the top 30 players in the FedExCup Playoffs. Since 2007, East Lake has been the exclusive host to determine the winner of the most lucrative prize on the PGA TOUR.
For the fourth consecutive season, Scottie Scheffler (+150) arrives at the top of the FedExCup Playoffs points table. In 2024, the world No. 1 took advantage of his Starting Strokes lead of 10-under and won his first FedExCup in his fifth attempt. This year, Starting Strokes are no longer in use. The entire field will make a run at the reigning champion from even par. Scheffler owns four T6 or better paydays in five starts at East Lake, including posting 20-under (264) in his 2024 victory.
|Year
|To Par (total)
|Gross Finish
|Net Finish
|2024
|20 under (264)
|Second
|Winner
|2023
|1 under (279)
|T21
|T6
|2022
|10 under (270)
|T13
|T2
|2021
|2 under (278)
|T17
|T22
|2020
|12 under (268)
|Second
|T5
With a win this week, Scheffler would be the first player to win the event in consecutive seasons. It would also be the first time finishing with the lowest gross total.
Scheffler’s biggest rival this week is three-time champion Rory McIlroy (+850). Making his 12th start at East Lake, the world No. 2 owns nine top-10 results, including titles in 2022 (17 under; 263), 2019 (13 under; 267) and 2016 (12 under; 268). In his last eight starts, he finished outside the top 10 once (T14, 2021) and is one of six previous winners in the field. In 44 career loops, he has posted 33 rounds in the 60s. Not bad.
There are seven players in the field of 30 making their East Lake debut this week.
TOUR Championship scoring averages
Select players listed below are competing this week; odds presented by FanDuel Sportsbook; minimum eight rounds played.
|Rank
|Player
|Rounds
|Avg
|Odds
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|20
|67.40
|+2700
|2
|Justin Thomas
|32
|67.81
|+2500
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|20
|67.95
|+150
|T4
|Russell Henley
|16
|68.00
|+2000
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|20
|68.00
|+3000
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|44
|68.11
|+850
|7
|Sepp Straka
|12
|68.42
|+3500
|8
|Sam Burns
|16
|68.69
|+3000
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|68.94
|+1400
|10
|Justin Rose
|40
|69.05
|+5500
Viktor Hovland (+2700) pulverized the 2023 edition, when East Lake played as a par 71. The Norwegian posted 19-under (261), which included rounds of 64 and a closing round of 63, to win the TOUR Championship for the first time. Making his sixth consecutive start, he has signed for 20 rounds all at par or better here (see above). He also shared fifth place in 2021.
Justin Thomas (+2500) broke his streak of seven consecutive top-10 paydays at East Lake when he failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in 2023. Returning in 2024, he posted 14-under but cashed outside the top 10 for the first time (T14). Thomas does have another current streak to protect. Over his last four visits to East Lake, he produced a gross total in double digits under par. He is second in the field this week in scoring average at East Lake.
Collin Morikawa (+3000) set the Bermudagrass greens tournament scoring record of 22-under par in 2024 and missed tying Tiger Woods’ 2007 record (Bentgrass greens) by one shot. He “beat” Scheffler by two shots but finished second overall due to Starting Strokes. In the 2023 edition, he opened with 61 to set the Bermudagrass course record. He followed with 64 to set the 36-hole tournament scoring record before fading with 73-72 on the weekend (T4, gross). Making his sixth start, he owns three top-seven gross finishes.
DraftKings odds: Ride Scottie Scheffler or take props at TOUR Championship?
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green
|Rank
|Player
|Odds
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|+150
|2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1400
|3
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|6
|J.J. Spaun
|+2700
|7
|Russell Henley
|+2000
|8
|Keegan Bradley
|+4000
|10
|Sepp Straka
|+3500
|11
|Shane Lowry
|+7000
|12
|Rory McIlroy
|+850
|14
|Viktor Hovland
|+2700
The 2025 scorecard reduction from par 71 to par 70 includes shrinking hole No. 14 from a 580-yard par 5 to a 530-yard par 4. The restorations before the 2024 event opened sightlines and increased the size of the greens, among other things. The new grass on the greens should be settled and conditions should play firmer and faster than in 2024. A putting contest is not going to decide who wins the first-place payday of $10 million and how the rest of the $40 million purse gets doled out. Load up on the players who find fairways and greens.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Patrick Cantlay (+2500): The Californian failed to qualify for the 2020 edition but returned in style to win the 2021 event, though without producing the lowest gross total. After failing to break par over the course of 72 holes in each of his first three visits, his victory in 2021 kicked off a run of three straight seasons at 8-under par or better, all resulting in top-10 paychecks. His 7-under gross total in 2024 earned him T17 money.
Russell Henley (+2000): After cashing T3 in the 2017 edition, the Georgia native did not return until the 2023 event. A fantastic player on all strains of Bermudagrass, he opened with 65 and closed with 66 to post 6-under for the week, good for a top-half finish of T14. Last year, he stormed home on Sunday with 62, one off the course record, and posted 17-under 267 for the fourth-best gross total.
Sam Burns (+3000): The Louisiana native, making his fifth consecutive appearance, does not mind hot and humid conditions this time of the year. He joins Hovland and Morikawa as the only players entered to post double digits under par in the last two events at East Lake (T12, T9).
Hideki Matsuyama (+4000): Finishing T9 in 2024, the Japanese star continued his wonderful streak of paydays at East Lake. In his last six starts, half resulted in paydays inside the top 10. His best results are fourth in 2018 and fifth in 2016.
Justin Rose (+5500): Like Matsuyama, the Englishman’s best runs at the title were in the 2010s, including six consecutive top-10 results from 2012-17 and then winning in the FedExCup in 2018. Rose returns to East Lake for the first time since 2019.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.