TOUR Championship prop bets: Evaluating 'Without Scottie Scheffler' markets for TOUR Championship
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta welcomes the TOUR Championship, the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, for the 19th consecutive season. Scottie Scheffler (+150) is the prohibitive favorite in the field of 30 players who are playing for a $10 million first-place check. (Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner Without Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler earned top billing for the final event of the 2025 FedExCup season with five wins and 13 consecutive top-eight finishes. Because of this, DraftKings has opened a market for a winner without the world No. 1. Tommy Fleetwood (+1100) has shown excellent form in the U.S., although he has yet to secure a victory. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, he led on the 72nd fairway the following week at TPC River Highlands before finishing tied for second. He also led after 36 and 54 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship during the first week of the FedExCup Playoffs but settled for third. Last week, he finished fourth at the BMW Championship. Only Scheffler has posted a better two-week aggregate during the first two FedExCup Playoffs events. So, let’s throw him out!
After falling short of the weekend at the PGA Championship in May, Russell Henley (+1800) righted the ship and is on a run of six consecutive paydays of T17 or better. Following his weekend off at Quail Hollow Club, he responded with a run of T10-T5-T2-T10 spanning the final two Signature Events wrapped around two major championships. The tee-to-green machine returns to East Lake after posting the lowest round of the event, 62, in 2024, for T4.
Winning the ultimate event before the FedExCup Playoffs began, Cameron Young (+2000) not only won for the first time on TOUR, but he also essentially qualified for the TOUR Championship with his victory. Not satisfied, he added rounds of 65 and 64 in Memphis to earn fifth-place money and posted loops of 66 and 65 to cash eleventh place last week at the BWM Championship. Keep it rolling!
Top 5
J.J. Spaun (+320) owns five podium paydays in 2025, and a sixth should not be dismissed. He arrives at East Lake at No. 6 in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and No. 7 in SG: Total. His career-best season on TOUR includes two playoff losses and his first major championship. The quiet Californian qualified for the Ryder Cup, finishing No. 2 in automatic qualifying, and now he can shift his focus to winning the biggest payday in golf.
Top 10
The only player who slowed Robert MacIntyre (+140) last week was the world’s best player. The Scotsman, who opened with 62 at Caves Valley Golf Club, and led by himself after the first three rounds, was finally caught and passed on Sunday by Scheffler. The runner-up at the U.S. Open shared seventh at The Open Championship to account for three top-10 paydays in his last seven starts. The fire should be burning bright again this week in another box office event.
Robert MacIntyre interview after Round 4 at BMW Championship
A potential spot on Keegan Bradley’s U.S. Ryder Cup Team could be up for discussion if Maverick McNealy (+190) can crank out another top-five result against elite competition. The 29-year-old casually snuck up the leaderboard with a 66 on Sunday to finish third, his fourth podium payday of 2025 and seventh top-10 result.
Harry Hall (+210) finished sixth at the BMW Championship to become the only player from outside the top 30 to qualify for the TOUR Championship. The Englishman opened the 2025 season with back-to-back, top-10 paydays in Hawaii and has never looked back. After a quiet, late winter and early spring, he sprang back to life with 11 consecutive paydays, and counting, of T28 or better. In a field of 30 players, that streak should continue this week! After qualifying for East Lake, he should be relaxed and ready to continue holing putts and circling birdies. Nobody on TOUR makes more birdies or averages fewer putts per round.
Players battle at BMW to make FedExCup top 30
First-Round Leader
Sepp Straka (+2200) returns to action this week after missing the BMW Championship to deal with a family matter. He is the only player in the field who did not have to grind out 72 holes in the heat and humidity of Baltimore last week and deal with the recovery. Making his fourth consecutive start at East Lake, he owns three opening rounds of 68 or better. He also owns rounds of 64 and 65 from his 12 loops.
Asking any of the 29 players to beat Scheffler this week comes with the expectation of getting off to a hot start and pushing the pedal to the metal over 72 holes. Henley (+2000) posted 62 in the final round in 2024 and signed for the lowest round of the week. In the previous two years, the Columbus, Georgia, resident opened with 65 in 2023 and 67 in 2024. There won’t be the pressure to score or make up Starting Strokes, which do not exist for the 2025 event, on Thursday.
Group F Winner
Scrolling all the way to the players ranked 26th through 30, I’m riding with horse-for-course Sungjae Im (+330). Making his seventh appearance, he is easily the most decorated member of the quintet. His top paydays include a solo seventh in 2024 and T2 in 2022, the best of any player in Group F. The South Korean fairway finder is lights-out on and around the greens when he eventually arrives. Shane Lowry (+280) is the Group F favorite, but the Irishman has not produced a top-20 or better result in his last five on TOUR. Nick Taylor (+320) arrives for his second visit to East Lake and began the FedExCup Playoffs with results of T44 in Memphis and T33 in Baltimore. Debutant Andrew Novak (+360) backed up T6 in Memphis with four rounds of 72 or worse to finish 48th and last at Caves Valley. Jacob Bridgeman (+360), also a debutant at East Lake and a debutant in the FedExCup Playoffs, cashed T17 and T19 in the first two events and would be my second choice.
