TOUR Championship prop bets: Evaluating 'Without Scottie Scheffler' markets for TOUR Championship

Scrolling all the way to the players ranked 26th through 30, I’m riding with horse-for-course Sungjae Im (+330). Making his seventh appearance, he is easily the most decorated member of the quintet. His top paydays include a solo seventh in 2024 and T2 in 2022, the best of any player in Group F. The South Korean fairway finder is lights-out on and around the greens when he eventually arrives. Shane Lowry (+280) is the Group F favorite, but the Irishman has not produced a top-20 or better result in his last five on TOUR. Nick Taylor (+320) arrives for his second visit to East Lake and began the FedExCup Playoffs with results of T44 in Memphis and T33 in Baltimore. Debutant Andrew Novak (+360) backed up T6 in Memphis with four rounds of 72 or worse to finish 48th and last at Caves Valley. Jacob Bridgeman (+360), also a debutant at East Lake and a debutant in the FedExCup Playoffs, cashed T17 and T19 in the first two events and would be my second choice.