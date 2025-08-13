Horses for Courses: Patrick Cantlay hopes to repeat 2021 theatrics at Caves Valley

Cantlay put on a master class with the flatstick to produce 27-under 261 on the par-72 layout in the 2021 championship. Gaining 3.644 strokes against the field on the greens, he still needed a six-hole playoff to close the deal. The 2025 edition will play and feel brand-new tee-to-green and on the putting surfaces. The par-72 has been reduced to a par-70 but has been expanded by almost 60 yards to 7,601 yards, an increase from 7,542 yards in 2021. Read more on the changes here. The owner of four top-10 paydays at the BMW Championship, seven of eight registered T15 or better.