Sepp Straka withdraws from BMW Championship

The four-time PGA TOUR winner and OWGR No. 11 has had an ascendant 2025 season with two wins — at The American Express in January and the Truist Championship in May — and 13 top-25 finishes, including a T17 at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. This will be the fourth consecutive time, and fourth time overall, that Straka has qualified for a TOUR Championship. His highest finish is a T7 in 2022.