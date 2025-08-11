Sepp Straka withdraws from BMW Championship
1 Min Read
FedExCup No. 5 will still compete in TOUR Championship
Written by Staff
FedExCup No. 5 Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the BMW Championship due to a private family manner and will not play the second and penultimate event of the FedExCup Playoffs.
"For personal reasons, Sepp is unable to play this week. He intends to compete at the TOUR Championship, but requests privacy at this time as he attends to a family matter at home,” Straka's manager, Butler Melnyk, said in a statement.
By nature of his FedExCup ranking, the 32-year-old Straka will mathematically qualify for the TOUR Championship. There are no alternates in the postseason, so the BMW Championship will have a 49-player field.
The four-time PGA TOUR winner and OWGR No. 11 has had an ascendant 2025 season with two wins — at The American Express in January and the Truist Championship in May — and 13 top-25 finishes, including a T17 at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. This will be the fourth consecutive time, and fourth time overall, that Straka has qualified for a TOUR Championship. His highest finish is a T7 in 2022.
The Austrian is also currently sixth in the European Team's Ryder Cup standings, hoping to solidify his spot on the team after his successful rookie debut in Italy in 2023. The top six in the European standings after the TOUR Championship will qualify automatically for next month's matches at Bethpage State Park.