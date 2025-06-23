Odds Outlook: Collin Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win

Bradley, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, continues to deliver results on the course while forming his strategy for golf’s biggest team event outside the ropes. Cashing in 14 of 15 events this season, he owns three top-10 paydays from his last four starts, with the only blemish a T33 result from Oakmont two weeks ago. Opening with 64 and adding 63 in Round 3 at the Travelers, he will not be searching for birdies or confidence to go low again this week. Making his fifth appearance, but his first since 2023, he has never had an early checkout and has posted 15 of 16 rounds at par or better. Morikawa is the only player in the field who gains more strokes tee-to-green than Bradley.