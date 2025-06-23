Odds Outlook: Collin Morikawa favored in Detroit in search of elusive win
Written by Mike Glasscott
Summertime in Detroit swaps sticks and pucks for drivers and irons at the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Collin Morikawa (+1200), the highest-ranked player from the Official World Golf Ranking, headlines the field of 156 players in the seventh edition hosted in the Motor City. Keegan Bradley (+1600), the winner in dramatic fashion at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, lurks as the second choice in the eyes of FanDuel Sportsbook oddsmakers.
Morikawa, who shared 42nd in a field of 72 in Connecticut, is searching for his first victory on TOUR since October 2023. Gaining strokes tee-to-green in 2025, only Scottie Scheffler ranks higher than the two-time major champion. Ranking in the top 10 in proximity on approach translates into a top-10 ranking in Birdie Average, a key stat in an event where the highest winning score from six previous events has been a generous 18-under 270. A change of caddies in late April has not produced the desired results, but the Californian posted 24 under on his only visit to Detroit in 2023. Falling in a three-man playoff to eventual winner Rickie Fowler (+4500), he posted four rounds of 67 or better.
Bradley, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, continues to deliver results on the course while forming his strategy for golf’s biggest team event outside the ropes. Cashing in 14 of 15 events this season, he owns three top-10 paydays from his last four starts, with the only blemish a T33 result from Oakmont two weeks ago. Opening with 64 and adding 63 in Round 3 at the Travelers, he will not be searching for birdies or confidence to go low again this week. Making his fifth appearance, but his first since 2023, he has never had an early checkout and has posted 15 of 16 rounds at par or better. Morikawa is the only player in the field who gains more strokes tee-to-green than Bradley.
Patrick Cantlay (+1800) continues climbing the FedExCup standings but is seeking his first win since the 2022 BMW Championship. All eight of his 2025 top 25 results cashed T15 or better. All three of his top-10 paydays resulted in T5 or better. Sitting No. 3 on TOUR in GIR this season, he sizzled on the weekend at Travelers, picking off 32 of 36 at TPC River Highlands. Racking up Greens in Regulation (GIR) is the first requirement in a shootout, and if his iron play continues, he will be a factor. Like Morikawa, he played this event once before and shared second, five shots behind record-setting winner Tony Finau (+4000), who signed for 26 under in the 2022 edition.
Ben Griffin (+2200) is hotter than the Michigan summer. Rolling into Detroit, the two-time winner this season shows zero signs of slowing down. His last five starts on TOUR have produced a pair of top-10 paydays from the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, bookending a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge and solo second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Posting four rounds of 70 or better at the Travelers Championship, he racked up T14 money, his 10th top-25 payday of the year. Nobody hit more GIR last week, and nobody needed fewer putts (105 on 58 GIR) when he found the shortest grass. Making his third start in Detroit, all eight of his loops are in red figures (T31, T33). The only concern is he’s making his eighth start in nine weeks.
The reigning champion and only two-time winner at Detroit Golf Club, Australian Cam Davis (+9000), is not the only “Cam” garnering attention this week. Sharing second in 2022 and sixth in 2024, Cameron Young (+2800) also enjoys Detroit Golf Club. After back-to-back T4 paydays in the fight at the RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open, he faded to T52 last week in Connecticut. Famous for his length off the tee, his putter has been the more precise weapon in 2025. Checking in ninth in SG: Putting, he owns four top-10 results and has qualified for the weekend in seven consecutive starts.
Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) returns to Detroit for the first time since 2023 and will try to turn his season back around. A winner at The Sentry to start the year, the next 15 events have not produced a return to the top 10. The Japanese star, who picked up his last top-25 payday with T17 at the Truist Championship the week before the PGA Championship (MC), cashed T30 at the Travelers Championship, his best four-round total and result in his last four outings. The highlight of his final round 65 at TPC River Highlands was leading the field in SG: Approach the Green, which included a deuce on the par-4 second hole.
Harry Hall (+3300), who cashed T9 in Connecticut, joins Bradley as the other top-10 finishers to make the trip west to Detroit. Since falling short of the weekend at THE PLAYERS Championship, the Englishman has cashed in his last 10 starts on TOUR. Seven of those paychecks, including his previous five, cashed at T26 or better. Quietly sitting second in Scoring Average, nobody has made more birdies this season.
Veteran Nate Lashley (+35000), the inaugural winner in 2019, attempts to join Davis as a multiple winner, albeit from longshot territory. He set and matched the course record of 63 in the first edition and is the only player to post 63 twice in the same tournament.
Here's a look at odds for other notable players, via FanDuel:
- +3500: Si Woo Kim
- +4000: Luke Clanton, Max Greyserman, Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark
- +4500: Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee
- +5000: Davis Thompson, Chris Gotterup, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Højgaard
