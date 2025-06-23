Power Rankings: Rocket Classic

Indeed, there’s no secret to how to get back to work in earnest this week. The stock par 72 tipping at 7,370 yards caters to aggressive strategies. Fairways are flanked by four-inch rough, yet, nevertheless are welcoming, and the greens will yield frequency averages north of 12 per round despite their smaller footprint at just over 5,000 square feet. Even scrambling splits slot the track in the easier half of all courses played every season (when weather cooperates, naturally). So, consistently strong putting will be all but necessary to contend; that is, as long as would-be winners pile up the scoring opportunities in advance, as they always should in a shootout. Poa annua surfaces are prepped to reach the familiar 12 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter.