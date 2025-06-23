Power Rankings: Rocket Classic
Patrick Cantlay tallied a T2 finish in his only outing at the Rocket Classic in 2022. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
With the PGA TOUR returning to full strength this week, it only makes sense that it does so in Hockeytown.
Detroit Golf Club hosts the maximum of 156 golfers for the seventh edition of the Rocket Classic. The return of the Full-Field Event is the beginning of a six-week sprint to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, which consists of eight tournaments, all reserved for 156 golfers.
Before the buck stops at the Wyndham Championship on the first Sunday of August, the puck drops in Detroit on the last Thursday of June. Below the ranking of those projected to contend is a review of the course, the big dig that will follow and much more.
Scoring at Detroit Golf Club has been so favorable that it’s advised that the afternoon wave in the opening round should avoid peeking at a leaderboard because those in the early draw will have hit the ground galloping.
Indeed, there’s no secret to how to get back to work in earnest this week. The stock par 72 tipping at 7,370 yards caters to aggressive strategies. Fairways are flanked by four-inch rough, yet, nevertheless are welcoming, and the greens will yield frequency averages north of 12 per round despite their smaller footprint at just over 5,000 square feet. Even scrambling splits slot the track in the easier half of all courses played every season (when weather cooperates, naturally). So, consistently strong putting will be all but necessary to contend; that is, as long as would-be winners pile up the scoring opportunities in advance, as they always should in a shootout. Poa annua surfaces are prepped to reach the familiar 12 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter.
And then it will all be over, both this week and as it concerns the significance of course history.
Not long after the tournament concludes, dirty work will commence on a massive project, the target of which is a restoration of the Donald Ross design by architect Tyler Rae. Heavy machinery first will tackle the North Course at Detroit Golf Club. Its phase is scheduled to end before next year’s edition of the Rocket Classic. The second phase will follow on the South Course, on which its first hole is the par-4 third used in this composite test.
All greens will be redone and molded to reflect Ross’ early intentions, bunkers again will pop like they originally did after the course opened early in the 20th century, additional tees will introduced, many trees will be removed and the pond fronting the par-5 14th hole will be eliminated, but the top priority is to improve the drainage across the property. When it’s completed, another 200 yards will be added to the scorecard. Fans of the Red Wings can only hope that the rebuild of their beloved franchise will be as successful as what’s anticipated for the same at Detroit Golf Club.
The last iteration of the track will have to endure one more punch thrown by Mother Nature. A persistent threat of rain and storms exists daily through Friday. The weekend will be more favorable and would give organizers ample time to catch up, if necessary, and before the next energy encroaches later on Sunday. Daytime highs will flirt with 90 degrees throughout, and the only relevant increase of wind is forecast for right around when the cut is scheduled to fall in the second round.
