Horses for Courses: Prioritize players who can score at Oakmont

Nine years later, 2024 champion BrysonDeChambeau (+700), the winner at Pinehurst No. 2 last spring and at the September 2020 event at Winged Foot, is the second choice at the FanDuel Sportsbook. His two victories are his only two top-10 paydays, but he finished T15 in 2016 at Oakmont in his first major championship as a professional. He joins Scottie Scheffler (+270) as the only two players to place in the top 10 in the first two major championships of the season. Another championship this week would add his name to the history books. He would join Brooks Koepka (+5500), who cashed T13 in 2016, Curtis Strange (1988-89), Ben Hogan (1950-51) and Ralph Guldahl (1937-38) as the only players to win the event in consecutive years.