Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open
Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Thompson's best finish in this tournament came last year when he tied for ninth.
Thompson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-78
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of even par.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.342
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.061
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.146
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.289
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.138
|-0.417
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.061 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 448 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.