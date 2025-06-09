PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. Thompson's best finish in this tournament came last year when he tied for ninth.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the U.S. Open.

    Thompson's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T970-72-70-68E
    2023MC72-71+3
    2021MC69-78+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of even par.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3420.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.061-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.146-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.289-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.138-0.417

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.061 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 448 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

