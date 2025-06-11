PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

125th U.S. Open: What is playoff format at Oakmont?

1 Min Read

Latest

Golf is Hard | Thick rough edition

Golf is Hard | Thick rough edition

    Written by Staff

    If a playoff is needed at the U.S. Open, a two-hole aggregate format will determine the winner at Oakmont Country Club.

    The U.S. Open hasn't seen a playoff since 2008, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate on a marathon Monday at Torrey Pines, as an 18-hole playoff required a 19th hole. The 18-hole format is no longer, but the U.S. Open has yet to see the new two-hole aggregate model, which was introduced for the 2018 U.S. Open.

    In the event of a playoff Sunday at Oakmont, the two-hole aggregate will be played on Nos. 17 and 18. If there's a tie after two holes, the format will move to sudden death, with golfers returning to the 15th hole and playing their way back to the 18th if needed.

    The 312-yard, par-4 17th is one of the few scoring holes on the golf course. In 2016, the drivable par 4 played as the easiest hole during the tournament, yielding six eagles and 129 birdies. The par-4 18th will play over 500 yards as it returns to the historic Oakmont clubhouse. During the last U.S. Open at Oakmont, the finishing hole played as the seventh hardest on the course, averaging 0.3 over par.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 11, 2025

    125th U.S. Open: What is the cut at Oakmont?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 11, 2025

    Check out limited-edition gear spotted at 2025 U.S. Open

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jun 10, 2025

    Scheffler tops betting markets, but others present betting value at Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    R1
    Groupings Official

    U.S. Open

    USA
    M. Vogt
    10:45AM UTC
    USA
    K. Velo
    10:45AM UTC
    USA
    T. Phillips
    10:45AM UTC
    USA
    Z. Blair
    10:45AM UTC*
    ZIM
    S. Vincent
    10:45AM UTC*
    USA
    A. Docherty
    10:45AM UTC*
    USA
    C. Blanchet
    10:56AM UTC
    MEX
    A. Ortiz
    10:56AM UTC
    USA
    D. Ghim
    10:56AM UTC
    RSA
    J. Kruyswijk
    10:56AM UTC*
    ENG
    J. Smith
    10:56AM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    10:56AM UTC*
    USA
    E. Beck
    11:07AM UTC
    USA
    M. Moldovan
    11:07AM UTC
    USA
    J. Hicks
    11:07AM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW