125th U.S. Open: What is playoff format at Oakmont?

The 312-yard, par-4 17th is one of the few scoring holes on the golf course. In 2016, the drivable par 4 played as the easiest hole during the tournament, yielding six eagles and 129 birdies. The par-4 18th will play over 500 yards as it returns to the historic Oakmont clubhouse. During the last U.S. Open at Oakmont, the finishing hole played as the seventh hardest on the course, averaging 0.3 over par.