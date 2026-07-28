Bolton: Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim headline fantasy options at Rocket Classic as FedExCup Playoffs rapidly approach

Because golfers can be owned by multiple gamers and all users roster only six per tournament, it could have felt like a stretch to reserve a spot for the wunderkind despite his promise. Also influential is the timing of the tournament midway through Segment 3, after which league championships will be determined. Most of us are going to do what’s worked over time, which is not to invest in a freshly turned pro no matter the name, so we’ll need Koivun et al. to come to us, not the opposite. It helps explain why he populated only 9.7% of the rosters at TPC Twin Cities. That slotted him modestly as the 16th-most owned in the field of 147.