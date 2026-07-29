Sleeper picks: Can Johnny Keefer make noise at Rocket Classic?

John VanDerLaan (+295) ... This isn’t just an acknowledgement that he recorded top 40s at the Corales Puntacana Championship and the 3M Open the last two weeks, it’s an endorsement for how he did it and why it’s reasonable to invest in a third straight for a kickback of almost three times the investment. The 30-year-old scaled to the big leagues largely on the strength of his tee-to-green game on the Korn Ferry Tour. A late win on the circuit in 2025 provided the tailwind he needed to cross the finish line inside the bubble, but he was consistently strong with the longest sticks in the bag all season. As a PGA TOUR rookie this year, he’s 19th in ball-striking but crashed into the top 40 in his last two starts with marginally better putting compared to his below-average rate relative to his peers. With the restoration of Detroit Golf Club forcing all golfers to start from scratch on the greens, his skill set off the tee and on approach will play up. Any confidence he’s drawn from coming off his second- and third-best finishes of the season is a timely bonus.