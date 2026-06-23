Sleeper Picks: Travelers Championship
5 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three course horses for the Travelers Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
OUTRIGHT
Ryan Gerard (+8200) ... He’s only one start removed from a playoff loss at the last Signature Event – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday where he was in his second start. His appearance at this week’s Travelers Championship also is his second. Since returning to the PGA TOUR last season, he’s proven that he’s here to stay, so the learning curve has flattened. His taut tee-to-green game will give him the looks he needs to contend, while his dynamic putting can put him over the top to prevail, especially if TPC River Highlands hosts a shootout as it has often. Ranks a lofty 39th in greens hit and an even more compelling 12th in converting those chances into par breakers.
Ryan Gerard sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at the Memorial
TOP 5
Sahith Theegala (+1275) ... He was one of the four tied for second and six shots back of 54-hole leader Wyndham Clark at the U.S. Open, but he was the only among them who didn’t remain inside the top 10 at the end. Still, a T11 is the second-best finish in 15 career starts in the majors. He hasn’t risen for a top five since 2024 but he has four top 10s among nine top 25s this year, thus entirely turning the page on what was an injury-influenced downturn in 2025. So, despite the absence of recent evidence of a timely finish that would pay off this wager, his firepower most certainly has returned. He gave it the room it needed at Shinnecock Hills by leading the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green that anyone would want as a table-setter in a major. He also shared runner-up honors at TPC River Highlands in 2022, so he understand how to ace this assignment.
TOP 10
Keith Mitchell (+490) ... He was the last man in the field via a sponsor exemption, although he sat first alternate via the Aon Next 10 after his T4 at the U.S. Open was plugged in. What was special about that performance – other than the fact that he became the first in tournament history to score par in every round – was that he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Throughout his career, his calling card has been power and precision from tee to green. The career-best showing in a major isn’t dissimilar to how the comparably exquisite ball-striker, Aaron Rai, prevailed on the largely unfamiliar greens of Aronimink Golf Club at the PGA Championship. Give the best strikers of the longest clubs that template and watch them thrive. Mitchell hasn’t been to TPC River Highlands in four years but he co-led that field in 2022 in fewest putts needed en route to a T6, so, like Theegala above, delivering on this bet also wouldn’t be unprecedented.
TOP 20
Akshay Bhatia (+230) ... Before you dismiss this endorsement as perhaps rooted only in a rebound of a T17 at the U.S. Open, at least also accept the value in the kickback fresh off that finish that ended his drought without a top 20 at five starts. That’s what matters most to you, anyway. The lefty already is one of the winners in the series of Signature Events this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. It’s one of seven top 20s in his last 13 PGA TOUR starts. He was able to gain strokes on the field throughout his bag at Shinnecock Hills in part because of precision off the tee and his putting inside 10 feet also was exceptional. And while he wasn’t in the hunt to prevail, he was in close enough proximity to the lead groups to have reconnected with the competitive juices that defined the early part of his season. It also didn’t hurt that he bettered his playing partner, Rory McIlroy, in the finale, 70-73. Bhatia also finished T5 at TPC River Highlands in his debut in 2024 when it first was a Signature Event and during an eerily similar stretch of form as this year’s.
Akshay Bhatia drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 1 at Charles Schwab
TOP 30
Ryan Fox (+158) ... As much as I’m continually baffled by Min Woo Lee's short odds across the markets – he’s (-130) in this one – I remain amazed at how Fox constantly presents as among the most valuable in his vicinity. Granted, these odds aren’t going to cover the expenses of sending your first born to night school much less a four-year university, but that they’re so inviting as he arrives with three consecutive top 30s in tow hits like an administrative oversight at DraftKings. (It’s not.) While the long hitter can throttle down off the tee at TPC River Highlands, he didn’t allow the neutralization of that weapon to interfere with him last year when he finished T9 with four sub-70s on the strength of terrific putting. In fact, that it’s a stock par 70 feeds into another strength as he’s 10th on the PGA TOUR in par-4 scoring.
TOP 40
Brandt Snedeker (+144) ... Even though there isn’t a cut at the Travelers, that DraftKings has opened a market for this finish in a 72-man field is appreciated, but that there are 10 guys at plus value for it provides a gateway for new bettors who are keen on getting a feel for some action without requiring a leaderboard appearance. The recent winner of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic needs no such on-ramp, however. That 10th career PGA TOUR title is one of six top-40 finishes in his last seven starts. That includes his most recent at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday that was his only prior appearance in a Signature Event this season. Now, your faith must rely on the 45-year-old having consumed at least a cupful from the Fountain of Youth of late (with vintage accuracy off the tee and putting), so if that’s your angle, you’d also consider accepting four straight top 30s at TPC River Highlands from 2011-2017 as additional juice.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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