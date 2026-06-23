Sleeper Picks: Travelers Championship

Akshay Bhatia (+230) ... Before you dismiss this endorsement as perhaps rooted only in a rebound of a T17 at the U.S. Open, at least also accept the value in the kickback fresh off that finish that ended his drought without a top 20 at five starts. That’s what matters most to you, anyway. The lefty already is one of the winners in the series of Signature Events this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. It’s one of seven top 20s in his last 13 PGA TOUR starts. He was able to gain strokes on the field throughout his bag at Shinnecock Hills in part because of precision off the tee and his putting inside 10 feet also was exceptional. And while he wasn’t in the hunt to prevail, he was in close enough proximity to the lead groups to have reconnected with the competitive juices that defined the early part of his season. It also didn’t hurt that he bettered his playing partner, Rory McIlroy, in the finale, 70-73. Bhatia also finished T5 at TPC River Highlands in his debut in 2024 when it first was a Signature Event and during an eerily similar stretch of form as this year’s.