Blades Brown secures Special Temporary Membership after T14 finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Blades Brown drains 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at THE CJ CUP
MCKINNEY, Texas — Nineteen-year-old Blades Brown earned conditional membership Sunday on the PGA TOUR with a top-20 finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Brown shot rounds of 66-68-65-67 in his 15th start as a professional, securing a category of status called Special Temporary Membership. That status allows him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions through the rest of the calendar year, but Brown said he plans to continue to play the Korn Ferry Tour, where he’ll make his next start this week at the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I mean, good golf takes care of everything,” Brown said. “The Korn Ferry Tour is awesome. For me, what it's done for me is it's provided me a pathway to the PGA TOUR.”
Brown did not do other interviews at THE CJ CUP to remain focused on the tournament, where he marked his fourth top-25 finish this season on TOUR.
Blades Brown's 160-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at THE CJ CUP
After signing his card Sunday, he was all smiles.
“The cool thing that I think it's done is it's taught me to go low,” he said of his experience so far. “I can't thank the Korn Ferry Tour enough for teaching me those valuable lessons because everybody out on the PGA TOUR, they can go low. Look at Wyndham (Clark), look at Scottie (Scheffler), look at Si Woo (Kim): 28-under, 27-under is no joke. Without the Korn Ferry Tour, I would not have had that strength.”
Brown declined to speculate about what specifically he might do with the new status.
“I'm excited for the next couple of weeks and see what's going to happen,” he said.