Blades Brown secures Special Temporary Membership after T14 finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

“The cool thing that I think it's done is it's taught me to go low,” he said of his experience so far. “I can't thank the Korn Ferry Tour enough for teaching me those valuable lessons because everybody out on the PGA TOUR, they can go low. Look at Wyndham (Clark), look at Scottie (Scheffler), look at Si Woo (Kim): 28-under, 27-under is no joke. Without the Korn Ferry Tour, I would not have had that strength.”