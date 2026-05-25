Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Woodland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Woodland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.