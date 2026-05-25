Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Gary Woodland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Gary Woodland finished tied for 11th at -6 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Woodland's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|2024
|T45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T14
|70-69-69-67
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Woodland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.587
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.416
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.183
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.607
|0.385
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.6 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 838 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.