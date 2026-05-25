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6H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Gary Woodland plays a tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland finished tied for 11th at -6 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Woodland's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1172-67-69-66-6
    2024T4572-64-70-76+2
    2022MC72-72+4
    2021T1470-69-69-67-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-70-66-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Woodland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5870.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2530.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.416-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.183-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6070.385

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.6 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned 838 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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