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5H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Åberg will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin returns as defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Åberg's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5110.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6920.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3690.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1690.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.7411.815

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.692 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks second by breaking par 26.81% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 1,630 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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    W. Clark
    Tot
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    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

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    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

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    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
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    R4
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    2

    KOR
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    Tot
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    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
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    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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