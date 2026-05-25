Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Åberg will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Ben Griffin returns as defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 12-under.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Åberg's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-70-69-72
|-3
|53.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.511
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.692
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.369
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.169
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.741
|1.815
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.692 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks second by breaking par 26.81% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 1,630 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.