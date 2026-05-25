Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Åberg has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.