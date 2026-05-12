Bolton: Big names lead fantasy golf charge into Aronimink

As fate has it, Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion this week at Aronimink Golf Club, next week at THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson and in three weeks at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday that concludes Segment 2. Should he retain his commitments to the last two, it’d give him six starts in all during this phase. He rarely costs us, but with the surging likes of Young and Matt Fitzpatrick joining McIlroy on the very short list of sensible captains, you’re motivated to act on Scheffer when you want to and not necessarily when you need to. That freedom not only makes it easier to make decisions, but it also makes the game more fun to play.