Expert Picks: PGA Championship
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Golfbet Roundtable: Making picks for the PGA Championship
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Rickie Fowler, Top 20 Finish (+250): The veteran is on a bit of a heater, with three straight top-10 finishes as his game rounds into form. This is a major where he has had a strong track record, including four top-10s.
- Winner from outside the U.S. (+110): We’ve had 10 straight American winners at the PGA dating back to Jimmy Walker in 2016, and one more would set an all-time record for the PGA. Streaks are meant to be broken.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Min Woo Lee, Top Oceania (+220): Bomb-and-gouge off the tee, they say? Sounds great to me. Min Woo is actually improved in driving accuracy this year, too. Being eighth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total is too good not to be a threat this week.
- Jacob Bridgeman, Top 20 (+395): Managing the flat stick is going to be a massive key for success. I like the guy who leads the TOUR in SG: Putting and is gaining strokes in all facets of his game.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Sepp Straka, Top 20 (+255): Besides when Aronimink hosted a rain-soaked BMW Championship in 2018, the closest comp for this classic Northeast layout is last year’s temporary host for the Truist Championship, Philadelphia Cricket Club. Straka won that week, and has the approach numbers to perform well again this week.
- Stewart Cink, Top Senior (-150): As much as it pains me to take a prop at minus odds, I think this might be as stone-cold padlocked as anything on the board. Cink has been a complete cyclone on PGA TOUR Champions and goes up in this group against Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang and Shaun Micheel. Sell the farm.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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