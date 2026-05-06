Bolton: Stick to basics at Truist Championship

Mapping starts across the remainder of Segment 2 is another method of control that you possess, but it’s not a process utilized by every gamer. With the Masters and two Signature Events having tapped into your cache of notables for whom you know you’ll burn all three starts, no doubt you’re feeling some fatigue. So is your opposition. Leverage it over the last six tournaments. Add this invaluable – I’m going to say it again – variable of tracking the starts of your opposition to your strategy if you haven’t already. The control that it yields will empower your decisions and elevate your confidence to continue to compete at the level you want and expect.