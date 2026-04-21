Bolton: Midseason fantasy break offers reset ahead of busy stretch

Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes

... Both Canadians have been curiously quiet all season, something that probably generates a level of concern for International Presidents Cup captain Geoff Ogilvy – who is partnered with his fellow Aussie, Cam Davis, this week – especially since both are recent veterans of the biennial competition. At a respective

, Pendrith and Hughes need to get it into gear with only four months remaining to qualify automatically. Pendrith finished inside the top 15 in both of his previous trips to TPC Louisiana (both with different fellow Canucks), while Hughes hasn’t appeared since 2019.