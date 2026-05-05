Expert Picks: Truist Championship
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Golfbet Roundtable: Making picks for Truist
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Alex Smalley, Top 20 (+180): The Duke alum is back in North Carolina, fresh off a T7 finish at Doral where he finished fourth for the week in Strokes Gained: Approach. Each of his last four starts has gone for T21 or better.
- Winning Score, Under 273.5 (+110): This equates to a winning score of at least 11-under par. The last two times at Quail Hollow, admittedly in soggy conditions, the winners were 19 under and 17 under. Expect someone to go low.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Nick Taylor, Top Canadian (+295): If we’ve learned anything about this guy, it’s that when he shows signs of turning it on (like he did at the Cadillac Championship), he takes off. It’s also a five-man market.
- Sungjae Im, Top 30 (+178): It's a course where he has gone T4 and T8 the last two times this event was played here. Even if you don’t like his game right now, it hasn’t been that bad.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Matt McCarty, Top 20 (+235): Despite not being terribly long off the tee, McCarty slipped in a T9 at the beefy Blue Monster to go along with a run of T24-T12-T10 finishes. Riding the lefty to continue to form this week.
- Ludvig Åberg, Top Continental European (+194): Comfortable with the strong Swede here in a group against a haphazard Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Højgaard, Alex Noren and Kristoffer Reitan. On a course of this size, Højgaard certainly poses danger, and Noren has been in great form, but Åberg’s relentless consistency has me convinced.
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