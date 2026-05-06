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PGA TOUR this week: Truist Championship facts and figures

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Sepp Straka talks state of his game ahead of title defense at Truist Championship

Sepp Straka talks state of his game ahead of title defense at Truist Championship

    Key takeaways

    • Dates: May 7–10, 2026
    • Location: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
    • Purse: $20 million
    • First place: $3.60 million
    • FedExCup points to winner: 700
    • Defending champion: Sepp Straka (16-under)

    Where is Truist Championship played?

    The 2026 Truist Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, after being held at The Philadelphia Cricket Club in 2025. This marks the 23rd playing of this event.

    Course snapshot

    • Architect: George Cobb
    • Par: 71
    • Yardage: 7,583 yards

    Who are the past champions?

    The tournament has featured several winners in recent years. Here are the past five champions:

    Six players have earned their first PGA TOUR victory at the Truist Championship, including Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

    Who's in the field this week?

    The field includes seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, and 59 of the 72 players in the field have won on TOUR. With 42 players in the top 50 of the world rankings and 23 players in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings, this represents a strong field.

    Only three first-time TOUR winners have emerged through 17 events of the 2026 season, reflecting the competitive nature of the season.

    Notable players include:

    See here for complete field list and tee times.

    What's the purse this week?

    • Total purse: $20 million
    • First-place prize: $3.60 million
    • FedExCup points: 700 to the winner

    What are the scoring records at the Truist Championship?

    • Best 18-hole score: 61 by Rory McIlroy (third round, 2015) and Keith Mitchell (first round, 2025)
    • Latest hole-in-one: Mark Hubbard (hole 17, second round, 2023)
    • Largest 54-hole lead: six strokes by Sergio Garcia (2005)
    • Largest margin of victory: seven strokes by Rory McIlroy (2015)
    • Latest playoff: 2016 between James Hahn and Roberto Castro
    • Best come-from-behind win: Vijay Singh overcame a six-stroke deficit (2005)

    What happened last year at the Truist Championship?

    Sepp Straka captured his victory at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, setting the tournament 72-hole scoring record of 264 (16-under).

    Straka opened with a 7-under 64 to sit T3 after the first round, moved into third place after the second round, and entered the final round tied for the lead alongside Shane Lowry. He closed with a 2-under 69 to win by two strokes over Lowry and Justin Thomas, who both finished T2 at 14-under.

    Straka seeks to become the first player to successfully defend at the Truist Championship.

    How to follow

    📺 TV (ET)

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    📱 Streaming (ESPN+)

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    🎧 PGA TOUR Radio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    📲 Live scoring

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    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Truist Championship

    Taylor Pendrith
    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Mackenzie Hughes
    CAN
    M. Hughes
    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Lucas Glover
    USA
    L. Glover
    USA
    L. Glover
    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
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