Expert Picks: Baycurrent Classic

(T5) for the same odds in this market (with ties) in Utah, I’m gunning for consecutive winning tickets with the Aussie for whom there was an argument belonged atop my Power Rankings. Instead, he’s a strong No. 2 based on terrific form upon arrival and the kind of skill set that scorable Yokohama Country Club rewards.

, Top 20 (+485, DraftKings):

I wouldn’t normally consider a Sleeper, but it’s such a great opportunity to ride a virtual unknown who’s been one of the hottest on his side of the planet for four months. In his last 10 combined starts on the Korean Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, the 34-year-old has a win among five podiums and seven top-five finishes. He’s also among the top scorers on the JGTO, where the greens often roll as slowly as they will at Yokohama after substantial rain has drenched the course.