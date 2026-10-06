Expert Picks: Baycurrent Classic
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Running with Rick: Three players who can win Baycurrent
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the 72-man field at the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan, in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
Winner
- Jacob Bridgeman (+2200): Fourth on Tour this season in par-4 scoring average, Bridgeman just won in Asheville, sunk the winning putt at Medinah and should thrive on a course with 13 par 4s.
Props
- Michael Kim over Max Homa (-110): Kim played well recently in defense of his FedEx Open de France title and has largely had a more solid 2026 than Homa, whose approach game (120th on Tour) may cost him this week.
- Matt Wallace, Top European (+235): Only six Euros teeing it up this week in Japan, but Wallace is a deserved favorite given his strong iron play (23rd in SG: Approach) and two top-10 finishes before his missed cut in Utah.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Sungjae Im (+3200, DraftKings): The best player statistically at the Presidents Cup two weeks ago is only the 15th favorite this week? That’s all I need to know here.
Props
- Wyndham Clark over Xander Schauffele, 72-hole matchup (+125, DraftKings): Especially after the performances at the Presidents Cup, I’m surprised the odds are this lopsided. You want to give me the guy who’s up for Player of the Year at this price over the guy who has one top-five finish since March?
- Michael Thorbjornsen, Top 10 w/ties (+210, FanDuel): Even aside from his solo third here last year, it feels like Thorbjornsen is undervalued this week. With a win and a T7 over the summer, a top-10 finish at a course he’s already played well at seems good to me.
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Xander Schauffele (+880, DraftKings): The No. 1 in my Power Rankings is also the board favorite, but it’s been right to question your faith in him given that he’s winless since taking this title last year. However, objectively he’s the smartest choice relative to the field, anyway, so embrace these odds.
All-access with Xander Schauffele after Baycurrent win
Props
- Min Woo Lee, Top 5 (+390, DraftKings): After connecting with Ben James (T5) for the same odds in this market (with ties) in Utah, I’m gunning for consecutive winning tickets with the Aussie for whom there was an argument belonged atop my Power Rankings. Instead, he’s a strong No. 2 based on terrific form upon arrival and the kind of skill set that scorable Yokohama Country Club rewards.
- Sang-hee Lee, Top 20 (+485, DraftKings): I wouldn’t normally consider a Sleeper, but it’s such a great opportunity to ride a virtual unknown who’s been one of the hottest on his side of the planet for four months. In his last 10 combined starts on the Korean Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, the 34-year-old has a win among five podiums and seven top-five finishes. He’s also among the top scorers on the JGTO, where the greens often roll as slowly as they will at Yokohama after substantial rain has drenched the course.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Winner
- Ryan Gerard (+2250): His last 15 months have been incredibly steady, but he has only produced one victory. The known world traveler plays well living out of a suitcase. After three consecutive trending results in the FedExCup, he produced three more trending results in a trio of events on the DP World Tour. I'm not crazy about these odds for a one-time winner, but he closed 68-67 here last year, his two best rounds of the week.
Props
- Keita Nakajima, Top 20 w/ties (+132): He earned a check for T23 and T4 in his last two starts in which he made the cut. The no-cut event provides him another chance to pop into the top 20, this time in his native land. He posted 66 and 67 last year and cashed T40. It's time to make the leap.
- Jordan Smith, Top European (+390): Posted 16 under last week and didn't hit it anywhere near his normal high standards. His ability to paint fairways and find greens (25th Fairways; seventh GIR) travels. I will ride the second choice in this six-man group.
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- Jordan Spieth (+3900, DraftKings): In his pre-tournament press conference, Spieth said, "I felt like I just ran out of weeks." Now he gets to prove it.
Best bets:
- Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama, Top 20 w/ties, same game parlay (+112): Two former Baycurrent winners in one play. Schauffele won here last year, and 2021 champ Matsuyama finished T20. I love this to hit for a second straight year.
- Johnny Keefer, Top 10 (+305): The rookie has finished inside the top 10 in both FedExCup Fall events so far. It's been an up-and-down season, but let's ride the hot hand at Yokohama Country Club.