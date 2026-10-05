Power Rankings: Baycurrent Classic

As compared to last year, the field has been reduced by six. Not unlike any other checkpoint for entry into tournaments over time, for any who didn’t qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, the Baycurrent was the next reward on the horizon at the conclusion of the regular season. The first 60 commits are those available in order of the FedExCup standings (down to a floor of 125th) at that point. As of midday Monday, Lee Hodges at 106th in the FedExCup was the last man in the field via this conduit. He’s risen to 103rd since, and now he’s assured of adding on barring a withdrawal or disqualification.