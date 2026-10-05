Power Rankings: Baycurrent Classic
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Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic
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The backdrop of the Bank of Utah Championship looks like it is out of this world. It wasn’t. It’s in – no lie – Utah. The next four stops on the PGA Tour present more of a familiar visual connection with golf, none of which are in Utah, but all will be contested outside the United States.
This week’s Baycurrent Classic launches the annual excursion abroad in the FedExCup Fall. A field of 72 has assembled at Yokohama Country Club in Japan. It’s treated to the guarantee of four rounds, FedExCup points and shares of a prize fund of $8 million, the largest in the series.
A breakdown of the field construct, how Yokohama tested in its debut last year, Mother Nature’s influence and more nuggets are laid out beneath those projected to contend for the title.
From Japan to Bermuda and ending with a pair of tournaments in Mexico, PGA Tour membership will be getting its fill of navigating customs over the next five weeks. The Baycurrent stands out particularly in that it’s the only invitational of the FedExCup Fall.
As compared to last year, the field has been reduced by six. Not unlike any other checkpoint for entry into tournaments over time, for any who didn’t qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, the Baycurrent was the next reward on the horizon at the conclusion of the regular season. The first 60 commits are those available in order of the FedExCup standings (down to a floor of 125th) at that point. As of midday Monday, Lee Hodges at 106th in the FedExCup was the last man in the field via this conduit. He’s risen to 103rd since, and now he’s assured of adding on barring a withdrawal or disqualification.
The other 12 in the field are members of the Japan Golf Tour Organization. The tournament isn’t on that circuit’s schedule, but there isn’t another competition on it this week. All of the top nine on its money list are in the field. PGA Tour members Takumi Kanaya and rookie Keita Nakajima are in via sponsor exemptions.
Of this year’s field, 35 are back for a second look at Yokohama Country Club. Although scoring for the week landed at 70.045 on the par 71, what those who pegged it the first time likely will remember is how much the wind impacted play on the daily. For example, with sustained breezes of 20-25 mph and gusts almost double that, the first-round average was a little more than one stroke over par. However, by the time the air quieted, the finale yielded an average that was 4.33 strokes lower at 67.72. Details on this year’s more consistent forecast in a moment.
The test at Yokohama technically is a composite from which the first 16 holes of the West Course are utilized. The pair of closing par 4s on the scorecard are commissioned from the East Course. With only three par 3s and two par 5s, Yokohama presents a unique routing relative to all other tracks the PGA Tour visits with 13 par 4s. Even stock par 70s feature only a dozen par 4s, so there’s just a little extra emphasis on hitting fairways and greens across a round.
Last year’s field averaged 10.34 (of 15) fairways hit and 11.71 greens in regulation per round. That slotted it as among the easiest to find the shortest grass all season but among the harder half to mount scoring opportunities. The latter is the key because the field also connected on those chances to break par at a clip of 34%, so it’s a gettable track that will leave the wayward scrambling in more ways than one.
Length is capped at 7,322 yards. That reflects an increase of seven yards over 2025, all of which at the 18th hole, where both the tee and green were relocated to accommodate fans at the finish line. All grass save the bentgrass greens are zoysia. The only cut of rough again is 3 inches this year, but the putting surfaces will be slower as a result of persistent precipitation in the area in advance of the tournament.
Rain is not expected at all this week, so the greens should fulfill the expectation of reaching 10.5-11 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. Daytime temperatures will rise into the mid-70s and winds should remain light throughout. The threat for a little more than that can’t be ruled out later in the final round.
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PGATour.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
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