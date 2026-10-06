Baycurrent Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA Tour heads across the globe this week for the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan, where Yokohama Country Club will host a 72-man field featuring 16 of the world's top 50 golfers and defending champion Xander Schauffele. The event is the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments on the 2026 schedule. There is much at stake through late November, as players seek to secure their cards for 2027 by finishing in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings, with winners also locking up spots for the exclusive 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series.