PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
Groupings Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
USA
M. Kim
Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Sang-hee Lee
KOR
S. Lee
KOR
S. Lee
Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Matt McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
5H AGO

Baycurrent Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic

Written by Staff

The PGA Tour heads across the globe this week for the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan, where Yokohama Country Club will host a 72-man field featuring 16 of the world's top 50 golfers and defending champion Xander Schauffele. The event is the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments on the 2026 schedule. There is much at stake through late November, as players seek to secure their cards for 2027 by finishing in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings, with winners also locking up spots for the exclusive 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series.

Yokohama Country Club, which opened in 1960 and was remodeled in 2015 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, is the host course of the event for the second straight season. Competitors navigate 16 holes from the West Course and two from the East Course.

Here's everything you need to know to follow every shot from Japan.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club: Course preview and FAQs
Latest
Image for article.
5H AGO
PGA Tour this week: Baycurrent Classic facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
1D AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs in Japan
Latest
R1
Groupings Official

Baycurrent Classic

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
USA
M. Kim
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW