Baycurrent Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
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Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic
The PGA Tour heads across the globe this week for the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan, where Yokohama Country Club will host a 72-man field featuring 16 of the world's top 50 golfers and defending champion Xander Schauffele. The event is the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments on the 2026 schedule. There is much at stake through late November, as players seek to secure their cards for 2027 by finishing in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings, with winners also locking up spots for the exclusive 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series.
Yokohama Country Club, which opened in 1960 and was remodeled in 2015 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, is the host course of the event for the second straight season. Competitors navigate 16 holes from the West Course and two from the East Course.
Here's everything you need to know to follow every shot from Japan.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m. (Golf Channel)