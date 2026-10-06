Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under radar at Baycurrent Classic?
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players who can win Baycurrent
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Top 10
Zach Bauchou (+390) ... Not waiting any longer to boost the PGA Tour rookie. Because he’s so consistently strong throughout his bag, expectations deserve to be elevated on the regular, but especially when he’s risen for a top 25 in his most recent three outings. Independent of field construct, it’s an indication that he’s figuring things out and that the learning curve is flattening as he preps for his debut at the Baycurrent Classic. It’s not a surprise for products of Oklahoma State University, but some like the 30-year-old just need a little more time. Most relevant to what Yokohama Country Club is about to give, he competes capably on approach, but he’s a scorer thanks to confident putting that also mitigates the damage when he finds it.
Zachary Bauchou holes 32-foot approach for eagle on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
Top 20
Sang-hee Lee (+485) ... I know what you’re thinking. Why endorse a 34-year-old from South Korea who’s 260th in the Official World Golf Ranking and has only one PGA Tour start on the resume (MC, 2016 The Open Championship)? Well, this is all about value and potential pop in a field of 72 in a tournament with no cut, and his form has been impossible to ignore. Since a T14 in his homeland in early June and with starts on both the Korean Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, he’s 10-for-10 in made cuts with a victory (on the JGTO), a solo second, two T3s and two T5s. The burst has lifted him to third in the JGTO points ranking, and he’s No. 1 in numerous scoring metrics on the circuit. It also can’t be overlooked how the relatively slow speed of the bentgrass greens plays into the muscle memory of the regional natives who are accustomed to it. It’s one of the reasons why at least two PGA Tour non-member invitees (and 11 in all) have finished inside the top 20 in each of the last four editions of the tournament (on two courses). Oh, and the last two times that Yokohama Country Club hosted the JGTO before the first time hosting Baycurrent in 2025, Lee finished T5 in 2023 and T4 in 2024.
Top 30
Ren Yonezawa (+410) ... When focusing only on plus money in the markets, there might not be a better combination of value and room for opportunity to deliver than the 27-year-old from Japan in this one. He’s sixth in JGTO points with a win early in the season. With a T20 at Yokohama last year, he’s among the aforementioned PGA Tour non-members who have landed inside that bubble in this tournament in the last four years, but he’s also the most recent winner on the course on the JGTO (in 2024). So, while he leans mostly on his irons and putter to compete, he’s proven to be a horse for the course.
Odds were sourced from DraftKings.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.