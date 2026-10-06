Sleeper Picks: Who's flying under radar at Baycurrent Classic?

Sang-hee Lee (+485) ... I know what you’re thinking. Why endorse a 34-year-old from South Korea who’s 260th in the Official World Golf Ranking and has only one PGA Tour start on the resume (MC, 2016 The Open Championship)? Well, this is all about value and potential pop in a field of 72 in a tournament with no cut, and his form has been impossible to ignore. Since a T14 in his homeland in early June and with starts on both the Korean Tour and the Japan Golf Tour, he’s 10-for-10 in made cuts with a victory (on the JGTO), a solo second, two T3s and two T5s. The burst has lifted him to third in the JGTO points ranking, and he’s No. 1 in numerous scoring metrics on the circuit. It also can’t be overlooked how the relatively slow speed of the bentgrass greens plays into the muscle memory of the regional natives who are accustomed to it. It’s one of the reasons why at least two PGA Tour non-member invitees (and 11 in all) have finished inside the top 20 in each of the last four editions of the tournament (on two courses). Oh, and the last two times that Yokohama Country Club hosted the JGTO before the first time hosting Baycurrent in 2025, Lee finished T5 in 2023 and T4 in 2024.