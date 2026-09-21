Power Rankings: Presidents Cup

While arguably most visible from the air because of their proximity to the biggest hazard on the course, those are just a couple of the significant modifications of the work of Ogilvy’s firm, OCM. In addition, the old par-4 15th hole that debuted as drivable for the Ryder Cup in 2012 is gone. It’s now a 514-yard par 4 situated on the land that the previous version of the par-4 16th previously occupied. (Think Sergio Garcia's scissor kick in the 1999 PGA Championship.) The tee on the new par-4 16th is near where the same for the old par-3 17th was perched, but that 402-yard hole cuts at an angle to the northeast and across Lake Kadijah. All in all, the inward side of No. 3 is the newest playground for the members who didn’t hesitate to approve OCM’s outside-the-box vision.