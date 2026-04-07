Expert Picks: Masters Tournament
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Golfbet Roundtable: Key trends for making picks at the Masters
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Akshay Bhatia, Top 10 Finish (+440): He’s been solid in his first two Masters appearances and now enters as a recent winner at Bay Hill. Look for Bhatia to be the latest to benefit from the trend that Augusta National favors the lefties.
- Nicolai Højgaard, Top Continental European (+1000): Intriguing odds here for the Dane in a 12-man market, as Højgaard contended into the weekend in his 2024 Masters debut (T16). He’s nabbed three top-six finishes on TOUR this year, including a runner-up in Houston in his most recent start.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Justin Rose, Top 10 (including ties) End of Round 1 (+295): Rose has been the first-round leader five times at Augusta. He’s playing well enough to slot him for a T10 with ties.
- Jon Rahm (+125) over Scottie Scheffler, 72-hole matchup: For as good as Scheffler has been at Augusta, Rahm is right there with him. I couldn’t ignore this number given Scheffler’s question marks right now.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Robert MacIntyre, Top 10 (+295): The lefty has been on a tear this year, especially on difficult tracks. Nearly peaked too early last week, but he is right on schedule to cause a stir at Augusta.
- Mason Howell, Top Amateur (+230): Howell is the cream of this amateur crop. After debuting at the U.S. Open, he won’t be blinded by the stars around Augusta. Expect the Georgia commit to feel surprisingly at home.
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