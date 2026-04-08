Horses for Courses: Only strongest players can handle demands of Augusta National

I’m not sure I’m ready to go all the way in on Åberg outright, but if you did, I wouldn’t blame you. Over his last three starts, he’s done nothing but contend. Third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, then back-to-back top fives at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Valero Texas Open. It’s hard not to see him having another strong week here. You can find the top 20 around -125 or even the top five at plus money, and both feel like solid ways to play it without needing him to win.