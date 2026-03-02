Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks and predictions for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Harris English, Top 10 (+305): A former runner-up here who finished second at two different majors last year. English rises to the top on courses where par is a valuable score.
- No playoff (-500): Not super juicy, but we haven't had a playoff at Bay Hill since 1999, when Tim Herron beat Tom Lehman. It's the longest such streak on TOUR and likely won't end this week.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Robert MacIntyre, Top 20 (+124): For reasons stated above, I like Bobby Mac this week. Top 20 in a limited field at plus money sounds great.
- Corey Conners, End of Round 1, Top 10 (+480): With finishes of third, T18, T21, T11 and third the last five years, he clearly loves playing here. However, his results in 2026 don’t warrant a four-day bet. So, here’s to a one-day spark at nice odds.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Shane Lowry, Top 10 (+365): Looking for him to bounce back with vengeance after last week. One third of all approaches at Bay Hill come from around 200 yards, where he ranks 10th on TOUR in average distance to the hole.
- Chris Gotterup (-125) over Justin Thomas, 72-hole matchup: It would be a total discredit to Gotterup here to pick Thomas. People know Gotterup as a bomber, which he is, but also 27th in Approach and third in Tee-to-Green. Too soon for Thomas.
