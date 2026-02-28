PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Austin Smotherman hits 225-yard approach to 16 feet, sets up birdie on No. 18 at Cognizant Classic

Austin Smotherman hits 225-yard approach to 16 feet, sets up birdie on No. 18 at Cognizant Classic

    Written by Staff

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse.

    Austin Smotherman and Shane Lowry share the lead at 13 under through 54 holes. Smotherman chases his first career win on the PGA TOUR, while Lowry tries to capture an elusive Cognizant Classic victory with top-five finishes at this event in three of the last four years. Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore are tied at 12 under, one shot back of the leaders. Jimmy Stanger rounds out the top five, as he sits alone in fifth at 11 under after a third-round 65.

    Here's how to watch the event:

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    • 8:10 a.m. (Featured group): Tom Kim, Dylan Wu
    • 8:20 a.m. (Marquee group): Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk
      • 10:45 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman
    • 8:50 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Max McGreevy

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

