Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Round 4

Austin Smotherman and Shane Lowry share the lead at 13 under through 54 holes. Smotherman chases his first career win on the PGA TOUR, while Lowry tries to capture an elusive Cognizant Classic victory with top-five finishes at this event in three of the last four years. Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore are tied at 12 under, one shot back of the leaders. Jimmy Stanger rounds out the top five, as he sits alone in fifth at 11 under after a third-round 65.