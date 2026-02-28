Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse.
Austin Smotherman and Shane Lowry share the lead at 13 under through 54 holes. Smotherman chases his first career win on the PGA TOUR, while Lowry tries to capture an elusive Cognizant Classic victory with top-five finishes at this event in three of the last four years. Nico Echavarria and Taylor Moore are tied at 12 under, one shot back of the leaders. Jimmy Stanger rounds out the top five, as he sits alone in fifth at 11 under after a third-round 65.
Here's how to watch the event:
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
- 8:10 a.m. (Featured group): Tom Kim, Dylan Wu
- 8:20 a.m. (Marquee group): Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk
- 10:45 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman
- 8:50 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Max McGreevy
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
