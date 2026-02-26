PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

Newest renovations to ‘The Bear Trap’ at Cognizant Classic

Newest renovations to ‘The Bear Trap’ at Cognizant Classic

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches returns to PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring a $9.6 million purse.

    Six straight birdies in the first round lifted Austin Smotherman into the lead on Thursday at the 7,223-yard, par-71 layout.

    Florida native Brooks Koepka opened in 3-over 74 in his PGA TOUR homecoming.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., NBC

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:33 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman, Daniel Berger

    Featured groups

    • 7:21 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
    • 7:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

