Power Rankings: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Bay Hill has yielded a scoring average above par for nine years running (72.577 in 2025), and that’s saying something as a stock par 72 in this day and age when the magicians wielding the wands can get their golf balls to do just about anything they want. But when you review that stretch a little more, you just might allow yourself to believe that the late legend whose name has graced the tournament since 2007 has had something to do with it. Since Palmer’s passing in September of 2016, there have been – you guessed it – exactly nine editions of his tournament on his home course. Does that elicit an image of him winking above a knowing smile? That’s a bingo.