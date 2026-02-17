Expert Picks: The Genesis Invitational
Players share what they enjoy most about The Riviera Country Club
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Cameron Young, Top 10 (+265): With the host course playing longer (and wetter) after early-week rain, Young’s tee-to-green strength will be even more on display.
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top Asian (+500): The water bottle continues to deliver surprising results this year. I’ll ride the momentum in a six-man market headlined by former champ Hideki Matsuyama.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Russell Henley (-110) over Collin Morikawa: Morikawa won’t be able to lose strokes to the field putting and still be on the leaderboard like he did last week.
- Tony Finau, Top 20 (+290): He’s quietly had two top 20s in his last three starts. Plus, he's finished inside the top 20 four of the last five years at Riviera.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Jake Knapp, Top 10 (+320): Through four starts this year, Knapp has clocked in at T11, T5, eighth, T8. The smooth swinging Californian tees it up again in his home state, having yet to card a round over 71 this season.
- Chris Gotterup (-120) over Ben Griffin: Gotterup’s ascendence is the headline of the first leg of the season, while Griffin, albeit consistent, has only cracked the top 20 once in four starts.
