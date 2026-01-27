Expert Picks: Farmers Insurance Open
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Five long-ball hitters to put in your Farmers Insurance Open lineup
Written by Golfbet Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Ludvig Åberg over Hideki Matsuyama (-138): Love this 72-hole matchup price on the Swede, who won at Torrey last year, to get the upper hand on Matsuyama.
- Joel Dahmen, Top 20 (+700): Bit of a flier on one of the last players in the field, but Dahmen will be motivated to make the most of his start on a course where he has finished T9 twice since 2019.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Jason Day, Top 10 (+360): I’m going to allow his last two starts at Torrey Pines to be the exception to the rule. He has way too many good finishes here, and this number is very nice for a guy who played great last week.
- Sami Valimaki Top 20 (+600): I understand the hesitance because he missed the cut at La Quinta. But for a player who just won two months ago and finished T15 here last year, 6-to-1 is worth a shot.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Haotong Li, Top 20 (+360): Li’s length will keep him buoyant at Torrey, and his T4 at The Open last year shows he can deliver on difficult tracks. Could be settling in on TOUR after T8 last week at The American Express.
- Ryan Gerard, Top 10 (+360): Despite being possibly the hottest golfer in the world coming off his run of runner-ups, Gerard is still available for over 3-to-1 to just snag a top 10 here. Sign me up.
