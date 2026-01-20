Expert Picks: The American Express
2 Min Read
'The Early Card' on 'The Drop' looks at picks for The American Express
Written by Golfbet Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- J.T. Poston, Top 10 (+550): I’m always keen to back Poston in events where the winning score should exceed 20-under — which happened in each of his three career TOUR wins.
- Harry Hall, Top U.K. & Ireland (+425): Let’s side with one of the best putters on TOUR during an event where work on the greens will distance players from the chase pack.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Nick Taylor, Top 20 (+310): Very good number for a guy who was T12 here last year and clearly can go low right now after an opening 62 in Hawaii.
- Patrick Cantlay (+100) over Russell Henley: Cantlay has had too many great finishes here throughout his career to ignore the fact that you’re getting plus money for him to beat one player.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Top 10 (+410): Fitzpatrick's return to form last year was highlighted by desert dominance in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship. Coming off 19 straight cuts, take him to shine in sandy terrain again.
- Michael Thorbjornsen to win Group D (+340) over Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee: Love Thor to emerge from this group against Kim and Thompson, who both missed cuts in Hawaii, and Fowler and Lee, who are making their season debuts.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
