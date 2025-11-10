Odds Outlook: Rico Hoey looks to continue trend of international winners in Bermuda
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will require 120 players in the field to pack their passports one final time in the FedExCup Fall. The penultimate event of the season returns to the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton for the seventh consecutive year and features Rico Hoey (+1700) as the man to beat at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hoey, a native of the Philippines, would be the fifth consecutive international winner and would be the second consecutive player to win for the first time on TOUR in Bermuda. The 30-year-old flipped the switch in 2025 once the calendar hit July. In 10 events, he produced five paydays of T11 or better, including solo second at the Bank of Utah Championship, his best result on TOUR, in the final week of October. His previous five starts on TOUR include three top-10 results plus a T21 last week in Mexico. Currently second in SG: Tee-to-Green, he leads the TOUR in GIR and sits 12th in Driving Accuracy. He earned T17 (10 under) money in his debut in 2024.
Kevin Yu (+1900), the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2024, aims for his second win in 13 months. Fantastic off the tee, he will enjoy the tight driving conditions on the breezy, par-71, 6,828-yard layout. Sharing third on debut in 2022, he returns for the fourth consecutive season with six rounds of 67 or better from 10 career loops. A top-10 result this week would be his first since a solo-third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open in June. He posted rounds of 71-71 last week in Mexico and checked out Saturday morning.
Thorbjørn Olesen (+1900), who makes his tournament debut, is on a worldwide heater this autumn. After missing the cut at Royal Portrush, the Dane cashed in eight of his next nine across the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. Hitting the top 20 in seven of his last nine, he arrives in Bermuda on a T14-T9-T3-T14 four-event rush. The eight-time winner on the DP World Tour is searching for his first PGA TOUR victory. Quietly sitting 16th in SG: Total, he also stands 11th in Adjusted Scoring Average and is steady throughout the bag.
The most decorated player at the top of the board in terms of PGA TOUR victories is Nico Echavarria (+2000). Twice a winner, including once in the last two seasons, the Colombian enters the week in excellent form. He finished ninth at the Baycurrent Classic as the defending champ before adding a T14 last week in Mexico. His finish at El Cardonal included 67-63, extending his streak of rounds in the 60s to seven straight. One of the shortest hitters off the tee, Echavarria is one of the best putters and ranks eighth in SG: Putting. The flat stick will trump driving distance this week!
Making his 28th start on the PGA TOUR, Jesper Svensson (+2500) extends the depth of international players at the top of the board. The Swede earned his PGA TOUR card after earning a place in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai after the 2024 season. Known for his prodigious driving distance, he will have to keep it on the property on the shortest course used on TOUR. Welcoming greens, averaging over 8,000 square feet, should help his iron game find chances to hole birdie putts. His only top-10 payday of 2025 was at the Sony Open, another tight, demanding course from the tee box.
Fresh off a top-eight payday in Mexico last week, Matti Schmid (+2500) is on the hunt for his first PGA TOUR victory. The German returns to Bermuda for the fourth consecutive year and hopes to add to his collection of rounds of 67 or better at Port Royal Golf Course. In 12 loops, he owns six of 67 or better, including 64 in each of his last two visits. The six previous champions feasted on the Bermuda greens. Schmid checks in at No. 31 SG: Putting.
Patrick Rodgers (+2500) is a familiar name on the island and returns for his sixth visit. Still grinding to achieve his first win on TOUR, the Indiana native cashed T9, T3, and solo fourth on his previous three trips to produce an aggregate of 42-under-par. Making his 311th start on TOUR, he is trending upon arrival. He followed T27 at the Bank of Utah Championship with his first top 10 result (T6) since February at the World Wide Technology Championship. He posted four rounds of 67 or better last week, including a 64 to close on Sunday, to extend his run of rounds at par or better to nine straight.
Pierceson Coody (+2500) makes his 52nd career start on TOUR. The former Texas Longhorn, still searching for the elusive first win, leads the TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and sits fifth in GIR, including finding 65 of 72 last week in Mexico. Making his fourth start of the FedExCup Fall, the Texan owns 10 of 12 rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a T3 payday in Utah. Currently ranked No. 113 in the FedExCup Fall, he will need a big finish this week or next to earn his card for 2026. He posted four rounds in the 60s in 2024 and earned T12 money on debut.
Defending champ Rafael Campos (+25000), who became the first champion of six to win for the first time on TOUR, returns to defend his title. He is joined by winners from 2023, Camilo Villegas (+60000), and 2022 champ Seamus Power (+5000).
Chad Ramey (+3000) and Sami Valimaki (+3000) shared second last week at the World Wide Technology Championship and are in the field this week.
