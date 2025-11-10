Odds Outlook: Rico Hoey looks to continue trend of international winners in Bermuda

Hoey, a native of the Philippines, would be the fifth consecutive international winner and would be the second consecutive player to win for the first time on TOUR in Bermuda. The 30-year-old flipped the switch in 2025 once the calendar hit July. In 10 events, he produced five paydays of T11 or better, including solo second at the Bank of Utah Championship, his best result on TOUR, in the final week of October. His previous five starts on TOUR include three top-10 results plus a T21 last week in Mexico. Currently second in SG: Tee-to-Green, he leads the TOUR in GIR and sits 12th in Driving Accuracy. He earned T17 (10 under) money in his debut in 2024.