Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips onto the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|2023
|T3
|65-67-70-65
|-17
|2022
|4
|68-64-69-70
|-13
|2021
|T59
|68-73-74-72
|+3
|2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.082
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.088
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.039
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.127
|-0.236
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
