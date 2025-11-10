PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips onto the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T966-71-65-70-12
    2023T365-67-70-65-17
    2022468-64-69-70-13
    2021T5968-73-74-72+3
    2020MC69-73E

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0820.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0830.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.088-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.039-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.127-0.236

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

