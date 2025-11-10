PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
40M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid finished tied for 61st at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Schmid's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6170-64-73-75-2
    2023T6167-67-70-77-3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.2
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.5
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.113-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0590.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.298-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3040.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1780.507

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.059 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Schmid has posted a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 620 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season and ranks 93rd with a 15.54% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

