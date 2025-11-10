Matti Schmid betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid finished tied for 61st at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Schmid's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|2023
|T61
|67-67-70-77
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.2
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.113
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.059
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.298
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.304
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.178
|0.507
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a 0.059 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Schmid has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Schmid has posted a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 620 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season and ranks 93rd with a 15.54% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
