13H AGO

David Ford betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    David Ford has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Ford at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT367-65-69-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4468-67-72-72-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7290.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.443-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.217-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.649-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.5800.118

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a -0.443 mark. He has a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford delivers a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.88 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
    • Ford has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 232nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
