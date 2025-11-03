David Ford betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
David Ford of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Ford's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.729
|0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.443
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.217
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.649
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.580
|0.118
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a -0.443 mark. He has a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivers a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.88 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
- Ford has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 232nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
