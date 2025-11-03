Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar finished tied for 30th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Kuchar's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|2023
|T27
|66-67-71-67
|-13
|2022
|T22
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|2020
|T14
|69-68-73-62
|-12
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kuchar's best finishing position at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 12-under, though he posted a better score of 13-under in 2023 when he finished tied for 27th.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.293
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.136
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.274
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.439
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.556
|1.193
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.4 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kuchar delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
- Kuchar has earned 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.19% ranked sixth on TOUR, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
