Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kuchar has finished in the top-20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.