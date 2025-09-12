Draws and Fades: Consider amateur Jackson Koivun among bets to ponder for Procore Championship weekend

As for Hughes, he suffered from the curse of trying to back up his field-leading 63 in the opening round, one that featured 11 birdies, by making none on the way to a 74. Anyone working on their swing, like the Canadian is, can be prone to this, but what caught my eye was his drop from 17th in approach on Thursday to 130th Friday, and making 198 feet of putts Thursday and just 40 feet Friday. While Thursday’s putting was near superhuman, including two made putts outside 35 feet, Friday’s effort was well below Hughes’ usual standards. I’m hoping he’s priced favorably after his struggles in his Round 3 matchup and round score, and I’ll be backing the rebound.